Murder Hornets Actually Just Huge Frauds
By Liam McKeone | May 05 2020
Last weekend brought the delightful news that a particularly nasty breed of Japanese hornets, nicknamed "murder hornets" for the nasty way they kill other bees, had made its way to the United States. I lamented that day how the steady stream of doomsday news seems to be never-ending.
However! Tuesday brought evidence that we have nothing to be worried about. At least when it comes to the murder hornets. Everything else going wrong is definitely reason to be concerned, but we need not lose sleep over the possibility of getting stung and feeling like "red-hot tacks" are penetrating our skin, as the New York Times described the pain of getting stung by such a hornet. It turns out these idiots can be dealt with pretty handily by regular, blue-collar Japanese bees.
If you don't like bugs, don't watch the video. I hate them in all shapes and sizes and shuddered watching this, but powered through for content's sake. We all make sacrifices now and again.
Look at that fool falling for the classic bait-and-switch. I mean, it's basic evolutionary instinct here to NOT go into your prey's lair. Clearly this hornet, hopefully the brightest of that bunch if we're lucky (which we rarely are these days, but one can hope), has never heard the phrase "Don't stir the bees' nest." Or, more appropriately, "Don't enter the bees' nest for a snack only to be overwhelmed by hundreds of its brethren."
Relax, folks. Our AMERICAN bees should surely be able to handle these bozos.