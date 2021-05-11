Ranking the Best Competitors from MTV's 'The Challenge'
MTV has had one staple program that has been one the air consistently for more than two decades. While other programming has fallen by the wayside, The Challenge has endured through numerous format changes, several hosts and dozens of new competitors. With 36 seasons down it's time to stack the contestants up against each other and rank the greatest of all-time.
In this week's episode of Best of 7, Kyle Koster and myself did just that. We poured over statistics, reviewed numerous seasons and each ranked our seven top competitors from the history of the show. From Johnny Bananas, to Wes Bergman, to C.T. and Cara Maria, we broke down all the greats. While there is some overlap on the lists we came up with, I think you'll find a few surprises in there as well.
Check out the episode below.
