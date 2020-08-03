MSNBC Shaking Up Daytime Lineup
By Kyle Koster | Aug 03 2020
MSNBC, fresh off finally finding a permanent host for the departed Chris Matthews in evenings, has fixed its eyes on the afternoon slate and emerged with a new plan.
Nicolle Wallace is a big winner in the shakeup as her Deadline: White House will add an hour and run from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. as Chuck Todd's MTP Daily moves from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m, Variety reports. Todd will also produce a weekly program for new streaming service Peacock and NBC Now beginning in September.
The new lineup will begin later this month in concert with the political conventions. Andrea Mitchell's noon spot remains intact, as does Katy Tur's slot at 2 p.m. Ayman Mohyeldin, currently on sunrise duty, will be given the reins at 3 p.m.
Todd will be tapped to carry some of the ramped-up live political coverage through the election and these changes can be read as a strong endorsement that he's viable both to the traditional and emerging future of NBC News' plan. Wallace has gradually turned herself into one of the network's biggest stars and will be a real threat to steal eyeballs away from CNN and Wolf Blitzer at 5 p.m. now. It should not be a surprise at all if she finds herself in primetime in a few years.