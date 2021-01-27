Joe Scarborough, Furious With GOP Lawmakers Trying to Simply 'Move On' From Insurrection, Goes Off
By Kyle Koster | Jan 27, 2021, 10:27 AM EST
Joe Scarborough can get as worked up as anyone on cable news, but his impassioned pleas always stand out a bit because they come at 6:20 in the morning. The MSNBC host reared back and delivered a fastball this morning while reacting to Republican efforts to memory-hole the U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Scarborough has some valid points. The deadly attempted coup — even as slapdash as it was — didn't happen three years or three decades ago. It was three weeks ago today. And yet it feels as though there's a tremendous attempt to simply forget it and let bygones by bygones, completely skirting any responsibility.
Just going out on a limb here as a casual viewer: it doesn't seem like there's much love lost between Scarborough and Marco Rubio. A little hunch I've been working on.
Honestly, in a just world, talking heads could probably keep this same level of anger 24 hours per day. Practically, that might not make for a good television product.