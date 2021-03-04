MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff Saves Moneymaker From Falling Equipment During Live Shot
By Kyle Koster | Mar 4, 2021, 11:55 AM EST
MSNBC's Jacob Soboroff was reporting this morning from the California-Mexico border, where conditions were a bit breezy. As a result, some of his broadcasting equipment tumbled down during a live shot, but not before the reporter noticed it out of the corner of his eye and got an arm up to protect the money-maker.
A pro's pro right there.
Getting one's head bonked while doing a live hit is far from the worst or most awkward thing that can happen, but it's a real concern. One of the first things you learn when you go into journalism is the importance of having your head on a swivel. That's why the Anchorman move is still a vital part of newsroom orientations to this day.