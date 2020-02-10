Moron Runs on Field After Yankees Win, Gets Serenaded by Frank Sinatra and Swarm of Policemen
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Is there a better way to celebrate the Yankees victory Sunday night over the Angels than with a little Frank Sinatra booming over the PA system and handcuffs slapped around your wrists? Fortunately, for this clown who ran onto the field, the Yankees weren’t playing the Orioles, meaning Adam Jones wasn’t there to lay down his version of the law.
Three cheers to the person filming this on their phone for both a) holding it sideways and b) getting very solid zoom from the upper deck.
Three jeers for dopes who continue to run onto the field at baseball stadiums. Unless you’ve got the balls to go full nude and streak, don’t do it.
