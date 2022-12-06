Moroccan Reporter Gets Around 'No Cheering in the Press Box' Rule By Losing His Damn Mind
Morocco let Spain kick the ball around for more than two hours before putting on a masterclass during penalty kicks to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. It was a very unexpected result and cause for great celebration across the country and among the Moroccan fans in attendance in Qatar. And for at least one reporter at the stadium, who broke the cardinal rule of never cheering the press box in tremendous fashion.
Oh yeah. Get your money's worth, big boy. This is exactly how myself and other Americans would have acted if we'd taken down the Netherlands. An opportunity like this may never come again so very smart to capitalize. This is what soccer does to people.
There are much bigger villains to shame at the Qatar World Cup. Heady play by a very happy dude.