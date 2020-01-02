Red Sox, Dodgers Discussing Mookie Betts Trade By Ryan Phillips | Jan 02 2020 Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Mookie Betts could soon be on the move. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly discussing a trade that would send the four-time All-Star to LA.

Sources: #Dodgers discussing Mookie Betts with the #RedSox at least as much as they are Francisco Lindor with the #Indians. Boston could combine Betts and Price in a deal that nets the Red Sox a prospect and salary relief. Story: https://t.co/j9mLE3LOX6 @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 2, 2020

For weeks the Dodgers and Cleveland Indians were discussing a trade to send Francisco Lindor to LA but those talks have cooled off. The Indians wanted top Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux included in any deal, but the Dodgers have so far balked at including him. Now Betts is the focus in LA.

The Red Sox wanted to cut payroll this offseason and Betts will hit free agency after the 2019 season. The 2018 American League MVP's salary is likely to skyrocket on a new, big contract, so Boston is attempting to get rid of him while getting something in return.

Betts is one of baseball's best all-around players. In 2019, he hit .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .915. That followed his MVP season, during which he hit .346 with 32 home runs, 80 RBIs and an OPS of 1,078.

There's no timetable for a deal to get done, but the Dodgers seem eager to make a big splash this offseason and may overpay to do so. They wouldn't surrender Lux in order to land Lindor, but as spring training inches closer, that stance may soften.