Mookie Betts Refuses to Stay in 'Haunted' Milwaukee Hotel
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers this week and they're staying at the legendary Pfister Hotel downtown. Well, all of them except Mookie Betts, that is. You see, aside from being a luxury hotel, the Pfister has a reputation for being haunted. Betts wants no part of that.
Instead of staying in the probably but not really haunted hotel, Betts got an Airbnd for some friends and will stay there. The former MVP says he's stayed there before -- as well as the Vinoy in St. Petersburg, which is also supposedly haunted -- and didn't see any ghosts. But the 30-year-old claims he couldn't sleep in either hotel.
I lived in Milwaukee for two years and was in the Pfister a number of times. A buddy got married at the hotel next door and the overflow rooms were in the Pfister. It has a great lobby bar I've hung out at more than enough times, and if you catch it at the right time the entire roster of a MLB team might join you. Huston Street once roped me into a conversation about all the beauty and charm of Austin, Texas is for 55 minutes. No ghosts but that conversation still haunts me to this day.
The Pfister was built in 1893, which means that building has seen some things. Maybe Mookie has the right idea.