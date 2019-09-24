Mookie Betts Made a Throw You Have to See to Believe By Kyle Koster | Sep 23 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox will not be participating in the Major League Baseball playoffs this season. But Mookie Betts is a professional. He's going to give an honest effort each and every day until it's time for the offseason.

Here he is unleashing a world-class throw from the right-field corner all the way to third base to nab a runner.

Need another look? Heck yeah, you need another look.

There's something special about an elite outfield arm. Seeing someone do this live changes a person for the better. The only downside is that young, impressionable Little Leaguers may start believing they don't need the cut-off man.

Small price to pay for greatness.