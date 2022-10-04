Rams Players Completely Obliterate Protestor in Cloud of Pink Smoke
Someone trailing pink smoke, possibly a protestor or perhaps a person under the unfortunate impression tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Los Angels Rams and San Francisco 49ers was an open tryout, got more than they bargained for as Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley teammed up for a tackle in the open field.
Like Frank Ricard taking a tranquilizer dart to the neck, it was awesome.
Don't sleep on the work done here by the security guard, who displayed excellent technique in steering the rogue fan into harm's way and larger arms. It won't go down in the box score but smart people will tell you that's how one gets the job done.
The Manning Brothers, who probably wouldn't have taken matters into their hands if they were on the same sideline, had thoughts.
Actually, this could simply be a gender reveal gone horribly wrong. If so, what a story for the little girl.