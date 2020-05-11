What's Next For the Monday Night Football Booth?
By Kyle Koster | May 11 2020
After months of speculation that significant personnel changes were coming to the Monday Night Football booth, Richard Deitsch reported over the weekend that ESPN informed Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland they'd be going in a different direction this fall. The Big Lead's Brian Giuffra and Kyle Koster reacted to the news and tried to predict what the reconstructed team will look like.
The two are largely on the same page but disagree slightly on Pat McAfee's potential and the likelihood he swoops in as a surprising addition to the new booth. There's also some conflict as it relates to the relative fairness that coverage of the situation has shown or not shown over the past few years.
