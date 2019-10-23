MLB Umpire Rob Drake Threatens to Buy AR-15, Fight in Civil War if Trump is Impeached By Ryan Phillips | Oct 23 2019 Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Rob Drake might be in some hot water for his Twitter usage.

Major League Baseball is looking into a tweet by the long-time umpire that claimed he planned to buy an assault rifle to fight in a civil war if Donald Trump was impeached.

The text of the tweet read a follows: I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020

It's my job as a journalist to point out that it's "civil war" not "cival war."

The tweet was deleted quickly after it was posted on Tuesday and Drake sent a second tweet ripping the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry as well.

ESPN's Jeff Passan has more:

The second tweet, which remains active on Drake's account @thedrake30, says: "You can't do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?"

Drake did not return phone and text messages.

"A spokesman for Major League Baseball said the league is aware of the tweet and looking into it. Joe West, the president of the Major League Baseball Umpires Association, declined comment when reached by phone."

The 50-year-old Drake made his big league debut as an umpire in 1999 and has been on full-time since 2010. He was on the crew for the All-Star Game in 2013.

He has never been shy in his support of Donald Trump and his Twitter feed reflects that.

We'll see if MLB does anything about his now-deleted tweet.