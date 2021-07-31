Roundup: MLB's Crazy Trade Deadline; Amber Heard Will be in Aquaman 2; Caeleb Dressel Breaks World Record
Breaking down the 2021 MLB trade deadline ... Caeleb Dressel breaks 100-meter butterfly world record ... Katie Ledecky won her third straight Olympic 800-meter freestyle gold ... Russia's COVID-19 death toll is far higher than reported ... Congress failed to extend the eviction moratorium ... DOJ says IRS must give Trump's tax returns to Congress ... S&P 500 was down Friday but up for the sixth straight month ... Vaccinated people with rare breakthrough cases may spread COVID-19 ... World economy continues extraordinary comeback ... Vaccine holdouts are relenting in some states ... Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for support after heart attack ... Tom Hanks cast in Wes Anderson's next film ... Amber Heard will be in Aquaman sequel ... Biggest winners and losers from the 2021 NBA Draft ... Carson Wentz out indefinitely with a foot injury ... Simone Biles dropped out of vault and uneven bars event finals ...
Lorde pretty much aced the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
The trailer for House of Gucci is finally here:
A classic Mitch Hedberg set:
Silk Sonic -- "Skate"