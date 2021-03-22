'MLB The Show 21' Trailer Features Fernando Tatis Jr. Hitting a Bomb Off Trevor Bauer
Real baseball is almost here and MLB spring training nears its conclusion. With that date fast approaching, MLB The Show 21 released a gameplay trailer to give people a first look at the action in the game. The two-minute video had a mic drop moment that featured cover star Fernando Tatis Jr. hitting a bomb off an angry Trevor Bauer.
Tatis is obviously getting a lot of ink this offseason after signing a massive contract extension and with all the moves his San Diego Padres have made. Bauer has also gotten plenty of headlines after signing a huge deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two men could potentially face off numerous times this year and, frankly, I'm hoping the trailer is accurately predicting the outcome.
Watch the whole video below:
And, for us long-suffering Padres fans, here's the only part that matters:
That bat-flip tho.
Yes, it's only footage from a video game, but dammit if that didn't feel good to watch.