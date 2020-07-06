MLB Network Will Release the MLB Schedule at 6 PM on Monday
By Stephen Douglas | Jul 06 2020
Matt Vasgersian, Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci will host the 2020 MLB Schedule Release show on MLB Network Monday night at 6 PM Eastern. The one hour special will "unveil key matchups and dates" according to the MLB Network press release.
The 2020 Major League Baseball season is scheduled to begin in just over two weeks.
Teams have reunited over the last couple weeks for the most part, with players who test positive for coronavirus having to wait for a clean bill of health. Meanwhile, other players, like Mike Trout, remain on the fence over whether they will play this season. Oh, and the Nationals who suspended summer camp today because they haven't gotten their latest test results back yet. So... enjoy that schedule release!