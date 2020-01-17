MLB Says There's No Evidence Astros Wore Devices for Sign-Stealing
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 17 2020
Major League Baseball says it found no evidence Houston Astros players wore concealed devices to help notify them of certain pitches. Though the league did investigate that angle of the sign-stealing controversy, it says it found nothing to support that possibility.
On Thursday, rumors and speculation swirled on Twitter that some Astros players had actually worn electronic devices or buzzers that would notify them when certain pitches were coming. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer helped stoke speculation, as did a now-deleted Twitter account purporting to be Carlos Beltran's niece.
But, as far as Major League Baseball is concerned, that's not true. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez contacted an MLB official who even said the inquiry into wearable devices included the 2019 season and came up with nothing.
All the speculation that hit Twitter on Thursday was fascinating, with users breaking down and zooming in on photos to see what could be found. But, in the end, the league is convinced it didn't happen.