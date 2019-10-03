MLB Playoffs on Television
By Bobby Burack | Oct 03 2019
There is playoff baseball tonight with two matchups kicking off the round. The Nationals are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win in the Wild Card, while St. Louis and Atlanta have been waiting for this moment for a few days. Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cardinals vs. Braves and the Nationals taking on the Dodgers tonight.
St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves
What time it starts: 5:02 p.m. ET/2:02 p.m. PT
What channel: TBS
Line: Braves -144
Where at: SunTrust Park
Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers
What time it starts: 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT
What channel: TBS
Line: Dodgers -170
Where at: Dodgers Stadium