MLB Playoffs on Television By Bobby Burack | Oct 03 2019 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

There is playoff baseball tonight with two matchups kicking off the round. The Nationals are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind win in the Wild Card, while St. Louis and Atlanta have been waiting for this moment for a few days. Here is everything you need to know to watch the Cardinals vs. Braves and the Nationals taking on the Dodgers tonight.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

What time it starts: 5:02 p.m. ET/2:02 p.m. PT

What channel: TBS

Line: Braves -144

Where at: SunTrust Park

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

What time it starts: 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT

What channel: TBS

Line: Dodgers -170

Where at: Dodgers Stadium