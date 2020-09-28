MLB Glorifies Bat Flips in Postseason Hype Video
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 28 2020
Major League Baseball is set to start its postseason on Tuesday and on Monday the league released its playoff hype video. Let's just say the producers went heavy on the bat flips. And we're all better for it.
Check it out:
Bat flips? Check. DJ Khaled? Check. Hip-hop? Check. Wait, does that mean MLB is actually trying to appeal to a younger audience? No way, right? Can't be.
Baseball is currently loaded with exciting young players that it clearly needs to highlight. This postseason alone boasts Fernando Tatis Jr. (21), Luis Robert (23), Ronald Acuna Jr. (22), Dustin May (23) and Jesus Luzardo (22). All of them are under 25 and have a chance to make a major impact in October. It's long past time for the league to embrace its youth movement and highlight the exciting playing style of these young guys.