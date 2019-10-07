MLB Playoff TV Schedule for Today By Kyle Koster | Oct 07 2019 Scott Kane/Getty Images

Some days are better than others. Today, for instance, there are four Major League Baseball playoff games on television. This is the perfect antidote for the Monday blues when the lack of football really starts to set in, especially given the poor slate of MNF games so far this year. So enjoy, pace yourself, and keep this television guide handy.

Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays

1:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network

Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals

3:07 p.m. ET on TBS

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

6:40 p.m. ET on TBS

New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

8:40 p.m. ET on FS1