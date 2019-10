MLB Playoff TV Schedule for Today By Kyle Koster | Oct 04 2019 Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The MLB Postseason really gets going today with all eight teams in action. So get that remote control handy and strap in for, like, 11 hours of pure, uncut playoff intensity.

All times Eastern

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

2:05 p.m. on FS1

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

4:37 p.m. on TBS

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

7:07 p.m. on MLB Network

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

8:37 p.m. on TBS