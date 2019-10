MLB Playoff Games Today on TV By Kyle Koster | Oct 09 2019 Rob Carr/Getty Images

There are two winner-take-all Game 5s today. This is what happens when we, as a society, are very good. Or perhaps it's just happenstance dictated by the rules of the game. Whatever the reason -- cosmic or procedural -- there's an elite baseball-watching evening on tap.

St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves

5:02 p.m. ET on TBS

Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers

8:37 p.m. ET on TBS