MLB Players: 'Tell Us When and Where'
By Kyle Koster | Jun 16 2020
With the Major League Baseball in severe jeopardy, players appear to all be on the same. So much so that they are independently tweeting the same simple message. It's very weird. It's possible the MLBPA is behind all these.
And so on. There are many more. There will be many more. The players have kept a united front through these trying times. Consistent messaging is good and as a staunch pro-labor guy I'm not questioning this one. But if it were really their strongest foot forward, one wonders why it took so long to get to this point.
Anyway. There may be no baseball this summer but we can all take solace in the knowledge we can get this slogan on a bumper sticker or something.