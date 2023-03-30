Roundup: MLB Pitch Clock Is Working; Penn State Hires Mike Rhoades; Bold Predictions For MLB Teams
Pope Francis to spend several days in hospital ... United flight makes emergency landing in Houston .... What we know about the Nashville school shooting ... Stocks jump on Wednesday as tech sector leads charge ... Metaverse buzz is cooling ... Democrats continue to rise in Michigan ... Pitch clock is speeding up baseball ... "The Night Agent" renewed for Season 2 ... Jeremy Renner shares 911 call from snow plow accident ... Penn State hired VCU's Mike Rhoades ... Cal hired Mark Madsen ... Sacramento Kings clinch playoff berth for first time since 2006 ... Julius Randle sprained his ankle ... One bold prediction for all 30 MLB teams ... Kevin Durant returned for the Suns ...
