MLB Considering Full Interleague Play Season Using Existing Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 10 2020
Major League Baseball has floated another possible solution to start their season. According to USA TODAY, the newest plan revolves around using existing Spring Training infrastructure to realign teams for a season using Florida's Grapefruit League and Arizona's Cactus League. This includes American and National League teams being mixed and matched for 2020.
Earlier this week a plan wherein MLB would put all its teams together in Arizona leaked. With the addition of Florida, the plan both makes more and less sense. By putting half the teams in Florida at their Spring Training homes, there would be more familiarity for all the teams and more fields to play ball.
On the other hand, MLB would be putting its players in a state run by a governor who was slow to take any precautions against coronavirus, refuses to close his state's beaches, and is still spouting misinformation. MLB can try to operate in Florida at their own peril. And those concerns are beyond the fact that they would need to have two separate locations where their players are cut off from the rest of civilization.
Having said that, it would be pretty cool to see different divisions for a season. Here's the proposed shakeup, for what it's worth:
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE NORTH: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates. SOUTH: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles. EAST: Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins. CACTUS LEAGUE NORTHEAST: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics. WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels. NORTHWEST: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals.