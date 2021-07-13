MLB All-Stars Laugh at Thought of Regular Humans Hitting 100mph Fastball
By Stephen Douglas
Jul 13, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT
Is it more difficult to hit a 100mph fastball or make a half-court shot? This is one of those ridiculous Internet debates that is always right there waiting for the right person to retweet and reignite it, but unlike "is a hot dog a sandwich," there is a clear answer. Anyone can throw a basketball in a hoop. Almost no one can hit 100.
The debate was recently put in a poll by House of Highlights with the majority being wrong. Someone then asked the MLB All-Stars who basically just laughed.
Can you imagine a civilian standing in the batter's box as a real major league heater came down the pipe? It's insane.
The real face of baseball? The crying laughing emoji.