Mitt Romney Worried About College Athletes Driving Around Campus in Ferraris By Ryan Phillips | Oct 30 2019 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mitt Romney appeared on ESPN's Outside the Lines on Wednesday to discuss college athletes being compensated. He seemed to both support and lightly attack the ideas proposed so far.

Romney claimed he was in favor of athletes being compensated for their name, image and likeness but really believed there needs to be changes to the approach.

His segment is below:

"What you can't have is a couple athletes driving around in Ferraris while everybody else is basically having a hard time making ends meet."@MittRomney, who's in favor of athlete compensation for name, image and likeness, explains there needs to be adjustments to the approach. pic.twitter.com/R38klYEDSk — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) October 30, 2019

Romney certainly isn't hostile to the idea and seems to actually believe it might be necessary. Obviously additional compensation would help a large number of athletes who can barely make ends meet. That said, the details of such a plan are going to be wildly important.

For the moment it appears Romney is on the side of athletes being compensated for their likeness, but can't get fully on board until he sees an actual plan. Hey, at least that's some progress from where we were a few months ago when no one in power was even discussing this.