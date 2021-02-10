New Video Shows Eugene Goodman Directing Mitt Romney Away From Charging Insurrections
By Kyle Koster | Feb 10, 2021, 4:58 PM EST
The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is in its second day. Moments ago House impeachment managers showed new surveillance video from the Jan. 6 insurrection in which Capitol officer Eugene Goodman directs Sen. Mitt Romney out of the path of the rioters, who had breached the building a floor below.
It's been said many times before, but it bears repeating. That day, which brought so much unnecessary loss of life and anguish, could have been exponentially worse without the actions of Goodman and other officers who responded to the chaos.
The video also adds another layer to the image of Romney staring at Sen. Josh Hawley with the fury of a thousand suns later in the night. We already had a pretty good idea what was going through Romney's mind at the time, but perhaps not the extent of the intensity.