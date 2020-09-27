Mitchell Trubisky Should Never Start for the Chicago Bears Again
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 27 2020
Mitchell Trubisky should be done with the Chicago Bears. On Sunday, the Bears trailed the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 in the fourth quarter but Nick Foles led them all the way back to a 30-26 victory. After Foles' performance, Trubisky should never get another start in Chicago.
The Bears trailed the Falcons 23-10 in the third quarter when Trubisky threw an interception. The Falcons turned that pick into a field goal and took a 26-10 lead with 9:58 left in the third quarter. That was enough for head coach Ryan Pace, who yanked Trubisky and replaced him with Foles.
While Foles had a rocky start, throwing an interception on his first drive, he thrived the rest of the way. The 31-year-old completed 16 of 29 passes for 188 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. He commanded the offense, made the right reads, led his receivers, threw into tight windows with confidence and played like a quarterback who belonged in his position. It was a stark contrast from Trubisky.
In his two-plus quarters of play, Trubisky completed 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He was hesitant, missed open receivers and made bad reads all afternoon. In other words, he looked like Mitchell Trubisky.
The Bears have dealt with their young quarterback's "growing pains" for four years. It's time to cut bait. In less than a half of football, Chicago was shown what an actual professional quarterback looks like. The Trubisky Era should be over.