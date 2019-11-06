Mitch Trubisky Wants to Turn Off All the TVs Until People Stop Talking About the Bears By Stephen Douglas | Nov 06 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are 3-5 and sitting in last place in the NFC Central. They have the third-worst passing offense in the NFL and are averaging 17.8 points per game. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky is taking a lot of the blame as he has regressed this season. Coming off a 12-4 season, it's no surprise Trubisky is front and center when discussing what's wrong with the Bears, and Mitch understandably doesn't want to hear it. In fact, he's turning off all the televisions.

Mitch Trubisky said he’s trying to get some of the televisions inside Halas Hall turned off. He’s tired of watching people criticize his team on TV. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 6, 2019

Sam Darnold is seeing ghosts, Mitch Trubisky is seeing Skip and Shannon. It's too bad that Trubisky has had to go Zero Dark 10 again, as he did in 2018 so that he could ignore all the mean things people were saying about him after a middling rookie season. So now he's sworn off social media and television. So for now he's got game film and books. At least until somebody writes a book about how the Bears traded four picks to move up one spot to pick Mitch Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson.