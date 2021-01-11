Mitch Trubisky Wins First Ever NVP in a 21-9 Playoff Loss
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10, 2021, 8:14 PM EST
Mitch Trubisky and the Chicago Bears lost their Wild Card playoff game to the New Orleans Saints 21-9 on Sunday. Trubisky wasn't great during the game, but he did with the NVP (Nickelodeon Valuable Player) after being voted as such by the online masses.
As the game went along and it became apparent the Bears were going to lose (they were down 21-3 late), masses on Twitter advocated for people to vote for Trubisky as a joke. Well, it wound up working. He ended up winning with a ridiculous 49 percent of the vote:
He's going to get an actual trophy and everything:
I'm sure that'll go right on the mantle at the Trubisky household.
The Bears quarterback completed 19 of 29 passes for 199 yards and had a 19-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham as time expired. He was really bad, struggling all afternoon to find open receivers down the field. Chicago's offense was stagnant for the entire game.
It's pretty hilarious that Trubisky won this award. There were strong Sanjaya Malakar vibes from this voting process.