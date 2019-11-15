Missouri Will Wear Navy Football Helmets Against Florida By Kyle Koster | Nov 15 2019

The Missouri Tigers are a decent football team on the field this year but they could use a bit of a refresher about the name and mascot associated with their university. Either that or they are committed to leading the non-service academy division of the country in loving the troops. Those are the two options we're left with looking at Mizzou's helmets to be worn tomorrow against Florida.

Saturday's helmet features:



▪️ Replica TOPGUN Patch

▪️ #Mizzou-colored national insignia found on every US military aircraft

▪️ The numbers on each helmet represent the area code of each player. It honors the numbering system of US Navy ships#MIZ | #TOPGUN ???? pic.twitter.com/7cfMW9kiS1 — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 15, 2019

This part of a Top Gun tribute, not to be confused with a Top Gun tribute. That movie came out in 1986. Tomorrow's players were in the -11 to -15 age range.

The actual Naval Academy will not be wearing Missouri helmets against Notre Dame in reciprocity. Maybe next year.