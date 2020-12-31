Mississippi State Punter Tucker Day Kicks Ground Instead of Ball, Injures Self
By Kyle Koster | Dec 31, 2020, 2:54 PM EST
A few replays into a sequence trying to make sense of what had just happened, one of the analysts working today's Tulsa-Mississippi State bowl game asked if his partners had ever seen anything like that before. Which is always a sign something bizarre went down.
Bulldogs punter Tucker Day duffing his attempt by kicking the ground way prematurely certainly qualifies. At first it looked like your standard blocked kick. Upon further review, though, there were more obscure factors at play.
Adding injury to insult, Day hobbled off with an injury.
If you're scoring at home — and no judgment here if so — that's a one-yard kick officially.