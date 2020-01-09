Mississippi State to Hire Mike Leach as Head Coach
By Liam McKeone | Jan 09 2020
One of the more interesting and confusing figures in college football will be heading to the SEC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports Washington State's Mike Leach will be leaving the program to join Mississippi State as their new head coach:
Leach went 55-47 over seven years as the head coach at Washington State, and went 11-2 in 2018 after landing Gardner Minshew as a graduate transfer.
Mississippi State will be getting an offensive guru as their new head man, and someone who knows how to coach quarterbacks. Local media should also be ecstatic, as Leach is good for at least one bizarre and entertaining soundbite per interview.
Leach's decision to leave Washington State comes as a bit of a surprise. He reportedly agreed in principle to an extension that would keep him with the program through 2024 in December, and told multiple media outlets he has no interest in leaving the Cougars. But here we are. The coaching carousel stops for no man or program.