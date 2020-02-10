Mississippi Police Officer Charged With Killing Basketball Coach
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Hinds County deputy Joshua Adams has been arrested in connection with the death of Justin Griffin (pictured above). According to The Clarion-Ledger, the two were involved in an altercation following a basketball game in which Griffin was coaching and Adams was refereeing.
JPD Assistant Chief Lee Vance said Griffin took exception with some of the play calling, and after the game was over, the altercation resumed. It was around that time that Vance says Adams struck Griffin, who fell to the ground. The injuries he sustained would lead to his death Monday.
An addemtemonal Hemnds County deputy was allegedly emnvolved emn the fatal altercatemon, and has been placed on leave pendemng further emnvestemgatemon. [Photo vema The Claremon-Ledger]