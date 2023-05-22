Roundup: Miranda Kerr Talks Katy Perry Friendship; Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer; Heat Crush Celtics in Game 3
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy to meet Monday on debt ceiling ... Russia claims full control of Bakhmut ... Private astronaut flight takes off for space station ... Stock futures are down heading into Monday ... Montana is emerging as a must-watch climate battleground ... Hyundai is becoming a Tesla competitor ... Sean Penn joins Ukrainian war film ... Miranda Kerr discusses close relationship with Katy Perry ... The Foo Fighters have a new drummer ... "Fast X" headed for $67.5 million opening ... Brooks Koepka won his third PGA Championship ... The Heat crushed the Celtics to take 3-0 series lead ... The Celtics are gifting the Heat this series ... The Cardinals are on a roll ... Dodgers plan to call up prospect Bobby Miller ... The Padres finally won a game ...
Highlights from the Heat's 128-102 win over the Celtics in Game 3.
The Succession series finale preview:
The trailer for Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One is out.
Foo Fighters -- "My Hero" (feat. Shane Hawkins)