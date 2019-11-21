Minute Media Acquires The Players' Tribune By The Big Lead | Nov 21 2019 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Minute Media has acquired The Players' Tribune, the site's founder Derek Jeter announced today. The site launched five years ago with the aim to become the foremost destination for athlete-led journalism. Its first-person stories allow an unfiltered way for those making the news to tell their tales in their own verbiage.

Jeter told CNN that he doesn't see anything changing as far as day-to-day operations as a result of the acquisition. Minute Media purchased The Big Lead in March of this year and counts 12UP, 90min, and Mental Floss among the sites in its portfolio.

“If you couple our platform and our global presence with the Players’ Tribune’s extensive access to athletes, we believe we can take both brands to the next level,” Asaf Peled, chief executive of Minute Media, told the Wall Street Journal. “We believe we can bring what they do to more sports in more geographies and more languages.”