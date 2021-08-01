Independent League Baseball Announcer Correctly Predicts His Own Nick Castellanos Moment
Kyle Dawson handles play-by-play duties for the Washington Wild Things, who play their talents in the Frontier League. Where baseball is baseball with such proud franchises the Quebec Capitales, Windy City Thunderbolts, and Sussex County Miners. During last night's matchup with Tri-City, Dawson attempted to pay tribute to his recently departed uncle, Charlie. The send-up took a bit longer than may have been scripted and at one point he realized he could have accidentally worked himself into a Nick Castellanos moment.
He did.
That was Grant Heyman blasting his sixth home run of the season to knot things up at 2-2 in the seventh. The Wild Things would add four more and breeze to a 6-2 victory, which is precisely the medicine Dawson said he needed.
Just what Uncle Charlie would have liked.
Now, I'm not an expert on such things but it does seem like the best time for these types of diversions might be a mound visit or pitching change or any other time someone can't immediately do the thing where they drive it over fencing to make a whatever-to-whatever ballgame. The Castellanos has in short time cemented itself as a thing and it's a safe bet the phenomenon will retain the name for decades to come. Potentially overshadowing what figures to be a highly productive career for the sweet-swinging outfielder.