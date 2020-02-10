Minnesota Wild Victory Song During the Playoffs is Montell Jordan's "This is How We Do It"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Monday night to even their series at 3-3. The NHL posted the above video on YouTube showing the Wild entering their locker room with Montell Jordan’s “This is How We Do It” playing. This being one of the greatest songs of all-time, I wondered it if this was a thing. Did that song just happen to come on, or do the Wild have a history with this song? It turns out the 1995 chart-topper is the team’s official victory anthem this postseason. If you weren’t rooting for anyone in the Stanley Cup playoffs, you are now.
RELATED: This Hockey Night in Canada Metallica Promo Will Get You Psyched For The NHL Playoffs
RELATED: NHL Players Have Crushes on Rachel McAdams, Anna Kendrick and Kate Upton
RELATED: Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Massachusetts, Miss California & Miss Illinois With Hockey Sticks Because NHL Conference Finals