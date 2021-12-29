Minnesota's Daniel Faalele May Have Scored the Beefiest Touchdown of All Time
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is a special place where the usual laws of space and time are suspended and anything is possible. Crazy things can happen and last night's edition of the exhibition was no exception as Minnesota muscled its way through West Virginia, 18-6, aided by a bit of hefty history. With the score deadlocked 0-0 early in the second quarter, P.J. Fleck dialed up a fullback dive for his beefiest ball-carrier and was richly rewarded.
Here's Daniel Faalele, a 6-foot-9, 380-pound offensive lineman, plowing through the Mountaineers defense and into the end zone for what is one of, if not the, thickest six on record. One can imagine how indifferent a person would be toward the task of bringing down a guy who weighs close to a quarter ton.
Faalele grew up in Australia playing rugby, which is equal parts awesome and horrifying. Imagine seeing this guy in the open field with no pads and your job is to stick your beak in there. No thanks.
May this terrific clip serve as an evergreen rebuttal to anyone who suggests there are too many bowl games.