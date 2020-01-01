VIDEO: Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson Makes Insane One-Handed Grab For a Touchdown By Liam McKeone | Jan 01 2020

Minnesota and Auburn are duking it out in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day. It was an entertaining game as the half approached, filled with both great plays and blunders on both sides. But then Gophers wideout Tyler Johnson made the best catch of 2020 (admittedly not a high bar) and potentially the catch of the college football season to this point. Check it out:

That's a ridiculous snag, and even more astonishing given how these things have gone in every sport this year, the touchdown was upheld under review.

We'll be seeing that one on the highlight reels for quite some time. Johnson's catch put Minnesota up 24-17 as the teams headed to halftime.