VIDEO: P.J. Fleck Crowd Surfs Through the Locker Room After Minnesota's Upset By Geoff Magliocchetti | Nov 09 2019 Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The celebration is underway in Minneapolis.

Their local Minnesota Gophers picked up one of the biggest wins in program history on Saturday afternoon, topping their former brothers in perfection the Penn State Nitanny Lions 31-26. After the win, festivities kicked off in Land of A Thousand Lakes, starting with the very turf the upset had just occurred on.

First, in video obtained by Reddit's college football page, a Minnesota fan gave a rare first person perspective to famous art of storming the field, using their phone to capture their journey onto the TCF Bank Stadium turf.

Few things match the sheer exuberance of rushing a field after a major upset win! #PSUvsMINN #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/609RzO2U3D — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2019

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck was finally able to get back into the warmth of the locker room, but his retreat lasted mere seconds. Upon rejoining his team, Fleck tossed aside his metaphorical oars made famous by his "Row the Boat" mantra and opted for surfing instead...crowd surfing, to be precise, as he leaped into the waiting arms of his players and staff.

P.J. Fleck crowd surfed in the locker room after @GopherFootball's upset vs. No. 4 Penn State ? pic.twitter.com/ZR5u4W9zc6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2019

Hopefully Fleck and the Gophers come back to Earth soon. Another big test awaits next week, as they'll take Iowa on the road next Saturday.