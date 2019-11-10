VIDEO: Minka Fitzpatrick's Scoop and Score is Just His Latest Huge Play for the Steelers By Ryan Phillips | Nov 10 2019 Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Minkah Fitzpatrick is proving to be worth every penny the Pittsburgh Steelers spent to get him.

On Sunday Fitzpatrick picked up a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff and ran it 43 yards for a touchdown to give the Steelers a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. It was just the latest in a string of huge plays Fitzpatrick has made since the Steelers traded for him a few weeks ago.

Check out his play from Sunday:

The second-year defensive back is playing in his seventh game as a Steeler and already has a forced fumble a fumble recovery and four interceptions, one of which became a 97-yard pick-six against the Colts in Week 6.

The Steelers acquired Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins via trade on September 16. The Dolphins sent Fitzpatrick along with a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-rounder, in exchange for Pittsburgh's first- and fifth-round picks in 2020 and a sixth-rounder in 2021. So far, it looks like the Steelers have done really well in that deal.

After an average rookie year in Miami, Fitzpatrick has blossomed in Pittsburgh's defense. He's looking like a legit playmaker who can impact games on a weekly basis.