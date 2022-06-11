Mina Kimes Fails to Go Viral With Perfectly Fine First Pitch
Mina Kimes threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game Friday night and after more than a week of building it went ... pretty dang well. ESPN's most versatile personality actually nailed it and won't be going viral like Steve Aoki or 50 Cent.
Here are some fan-taken videos from her effort:
That's a perfectly acceptable first pitch, so great job, Mina!
The negative here was that she didn't take the mound like an MLB vet, but she did wear a glove. When was the last time you saw that from a celebrity first pitch-tosser? We're calling it a wash and giving her a thumbs up.