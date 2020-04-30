Mina Kimes Unveiled a Horrible Boston Accent on 'Highly Quarantined'
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 30 2020
Mina Kimes may have just done the worst Boston accent in history. On Thursday's Highly Quarantined, she was discussing the potential of Andy Dalton joining the New England Patriots and things went off-the-rails. Dan Le Batard couldn't even stop it from happening.
You've got to see it for yourself, starting at the 3:00 mark of the segment below:
Le Batard is clearly so over her attempt at a Boston accent. He is just done with it. Pablo Torre is embarrassed for her immediately and just put his head in his hand.
Kimes may need some help. Can we get her in touch with Christian Bale's accent coach? Because that guy nails every single one he does.