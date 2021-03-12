Is That Millie From 'Freaks and Geeks' in the Wingstop Teacher Ad? (UPDATE: It is)
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 12, 2021, 11:17 AM EST
Wingstop has a new ad where a teacher has lunch delivered and tries to blame it on her class for some unknown reason. If you weren't paying attention when it aired during a college basketball game last night, the commercial probably got your attention when the teacher spoke because she sounds an awful lot like Sarah Hagan — who played Millie on Freaks and Geeks.
Hagan has not confirmed that this is actually her on social media, but come on. That's her. You can see it in her face when she feigns disappointment in her class and you can definitely hear it when she lowers her voice to confirm the contents of the order with the delivery guy. He might as well be Lindsay making a poor decision.
Heck, this might take place in the Freaks and Geeks universe. Doesn't Millie seem like she would grow up to be a teacher? She's even teaching math and Millie was a very proud Mathlete. The evidence is overwhelming. Let's hope this is part of a larger where are they now ad campaign Wingstop has cooked up for March Madness.
We have reached out to Hagan and will let you know if she confirms.
UPDATE: Hagan has confirmed via e-mail that it is in fact her in the Wingstop ad.