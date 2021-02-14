Miley Cyrus Will Be UFC Fighter Julian Marquez's Valentine if He Shaves Her Initials Into His Chest Hair
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 14, 2021, 11:42 AM EST
Julian Marquez submitted Maki Pitolo at UFC 258. It was a huge victory for Marquez, who hadn't fought since sustaining an injury in July 2018. Outside the octagon, Marquez used Miley Cyrus' cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" as his walkout song. Then after securing the victory, he asked Cyrus to be his Valentine. Early this morning, she responded.
That's why you shoot your shot. It's still fairly early in Las Vegas, where Marquez presumably spent the night, but he might want to hop out of bed and get on that personal grooming because the clock is ticking and another Valentine's Day probably won't come around for another year or so. Who knows what could happen between now and then.