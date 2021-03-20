Roundup: Mila Kunis Looks Unrecognizable; Brad Stevens Shoots Down Indiana Rumors; Oral Roberts Scores Huge Upset
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 20, 2021, 7:00 AM EDT
CDC relaxes distancing guidelines for schools ... Four Proud Boys indicted in Capitol riot ... Republican congressman accused of sexual misconduct ... Joe Biden calls on U.S. to unite against hate ... Biden administration angling for showdowns with China and Russia ... All eight victims of Atlanta spa shootings identified ... Visa is facing an antitrust investigation ... Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID-19 outbreak ... A guide to all the 'Game of Thrones' projects currently at HBO ... Inside COVID-safe movie theaters ... Mila Kunis looks unrecognizable in 'Four Good Days' ... JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Steelers ... Oral Roberts shocked Ohio State in a huge upset at the NCAA Tournament ... Oregon State also scored an upset over Tennessee ... Brad Stevens shut down Indiana rumors ... The Patriots re-signed center David Andrews ... Riley Reiff signed with the Bengals ... Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski after seven seasons ...
Jennifer Garner stared down the Hot Ones gauntlet and came out on top:
Matt Stafford discussed moving to the Los Angeles Rams with Colin Cowherd:
Conan O'Brien's full interview with Joel McHale:
Childish Gambino covering "Lost in You":
Sponge -- "Molly":