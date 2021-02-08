The Shaggy, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Cheetos Commercial is the Only Highlight of the Super Bowl
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 7, 2021, 9:33 PM EST
In a sea of despair, Cheetos emerged to save the second half of the Super Bowl with an ad featuring Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Shaggy. After Kunis is caught orange-handed eating Kutcher's Cheetos, Shaggy tells her to deny it and they break into an enjoyable parody of Shaggy's 2000 hit, "It Wasn't Me."
Just enjoy the sweet sounds of Shaggy. And don't think about if the Kunis-Kutcher household does not have enough cheese puff snacks for everyone to have as many as they want. These are two successful actors who have been working for decades. And they obviously live in a very nice, pristine, white house. The real question is why does Kunis keep wiping her hands on the walls?
Here's the original if you need something to watch during the fourth quarter.
You're probably just going to watch to watch Shaggy videos. Or other Super Bowl commercials.