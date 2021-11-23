Mike Zimmer Is Dating Model Katarina Miketin
Model Katarina Miketin has confirmed she and Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer are in a relationship. The pair were rumored to be dating last fall, but she has now confirmed they are a couple. Zimmer is 65, while Miketin is 40.
Miketin was recently a Maxim Australia cover girl:
And has posted numerous Instagram pictures of herself at Vikings games:
While her IG account also features a ton of selfies:
Over the weekend a picture of Zimmer and Miketin at dinner circulated on the web, reigniting rumors that they were an item. She also shared an Instagram story that showed her in a suite at the Vikings' home game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Egotastic Sports reached out to Miketin on Instagram and she confirmed she and Zimmer are a couple.
A Duluth, Minnesota native, Miketin told Maxim her parents were immigrants from Yugoslavia, she's the youngest of three siblings and that she read 100 books last year alone. She has a bachelors degree in psychology, was the president fo the National Honor Society for Psychology and has an MBA from Northwestern. She also previously worked in finance and banking. That's pretty impressive. She currently lives in Minneapolis.